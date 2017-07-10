BREAKING NEWS: Collision on A27 between Falmer and Brighton causing delays

An accident on the A27 between Falmer and Brighton is currently causing severe delays for motorists this evening (Monday, July 10).

One lane on the A27 is closed with stop-start traffic due to a rolled over car on Lewes Road westbound between A275 Brighton Road and A270 Lewes Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which overturned.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.