BREAKING NEWS: Government backs Heathrow over Gatwick for airport expansion

The Government has given its support for a new runway at Heathrow Airport.

After years of discussions, debates and delays The Department for Transport has confirmed the Government is backing a new runway at the London based airport over Gatwick.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is set to address the House of Commons on the decision later today.

In July 2015, the Airport’s commission, chaired by Sir Howard Davies, backed Heathrow but did not rule out expansion at Gatwick.

Gatwick argued that it could deliver a second runway quicker and cheaper than expansion at Heathrow, but campaigners have suggested the area’s infrastructure is inadequate to cope and raised concerns about the noise impact on residents under existing and new flight paths.

The decision to be subject to a ‘full and fair’ consultation before it is finalised next winter.

The scheme will now be taken forward in the form of a draft ‘National policy statement’ (NPS) for consultation

Cheers echoed round the Plough Inn in Ifield as campaigners gathered to listen to the announcement.

More to follow.

