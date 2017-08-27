BREAKING NEWS: Investigation after car plunges off Beachy Head

Sussex Police have launched a full investigation after a car plunged from the cliffs at Beachy Head last night.

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police were called to Beachy Head following reports of a vehicle driven off the clifftop in the vicinity of Belle Tout lighthouse.”

The incident happened near Belle Tout lighthouse

Police were called just before midnight.

The spokesman added: “With the assistance of HM Coastguard and the RNLI, emergency services personnel were able to collect the vehicle where the driver was sadly found to be deceased.

“Sussex Police are now working with the coroner to inform next of kin.

“Police are investigating the full circumstances of the trafic incident and the investigation is at a very early stage.”

Police, HM Coastguard, the fire service and RNLI and a search and rescue helicopter were all called out to the incident.

A spokesman for the RNLI said firefighters were ferried out to the vehicle on lifeboats.

Once there, they were able to cut the individual out of the car.

They added that the lifeboats were out all night dealing with the incident, not getting back to station until 8.30am this morning.

HM Coastguard confirmed its Lidd-based helicopter was dispatched to assist with the search.