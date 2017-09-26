BREAKING NEWS: Multi-million pound plans announced for the A27

A proposed £75 million upgrade to improve the busy stretch of road between Lewes and Polegate has been announced today (Tuesday, September 26).

Four junctions along a nine mile stretch of the A27 will be improved, according to Highways England, which should improve journeys for the 26,000 drivers who use the road.

The plans to upgrade Wilmington junction should make it easier for drivers to join or leave the A27 and including a horse rider and cycle friendly Pegasus crossing, according to Highways England.

A half-mile section of the A27 between the Polegate interchange and the Cophall roundabout will become a dual carriageway, and an upgraded, signalised junction will be added at Polegate.

Near the Polegate interchange, upgrades are also proposed to the Gainsborough Lane junction by providing a right turn facility.

Enhancements to the walking and cycle routes along the nine-mile stretch of the A27, including a new pedestrian and cycle path between Firle and Polegate are also proposed.

The plans also include widening Drusillas Roundabout to improve journeys along the A27 and for North-South traffic at the junction.

Project manager Tom Beasley said, “We’ve prioritised improvements at Polegate including the Gainsborough Lane junction and plan to upgrade the Wilmington junction.”

According to Highways England, proposals to upgrade Selmeston junction have been withdrawn due to the potential negative impact on the South Downs national park.

The plans were put to the public last year with 78 per cent of respondents backing the need for improvements, Highways England said.

The public consultation was held from 27 October to 8 December 2016 with a total of 1,140 responses.

Ten events were held at venues near the A27 for the public and stakeholders including local authorities, landowners and businesses with more than 1,000 people attending the events, Highways England said.

Today (Tuesday September 26) Highways England has announced the results of the consultation and the preferred options for each location.

Mr Beasley said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in our consultation. It’s great to see such strong backing for improvements to the A27.

“People’s input has helped to shape our plans.”

A copy of the consultation report and announcement flyer can be found on the Highways England website.

Anyone interested in the scheme can sign up to receive updates at www.highways.gov.uk/A27EastofLewes.

Highways England said there would be an opportunity for people to see more detailed plans when they present the final designs at public exhibition events next year.