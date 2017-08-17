BREAKING NEWS: Power cut hits Eastbourne and Lewes

Parts of Eastbourne and Lewes have been hit by a power cut after a high-voltage cable faulted, according to UK Power Networks.

The company believes more than 5,000 people are being affected by the outage, which may not be fixed until 8.30pm tonight.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

“Engineers have restored electricity supplies to the majority of customers affected by a power interruption in part of East Sussex today.

“Staff worked quickly and safely to reconnect power to several thousand customers after it was interrupted at 12.58pm and work is ongoing to restore remaining supplies.

“We understand how difficult it is being without electricity and apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The fault occurred about 1pm today, but the company estimates on its website that it will not be fixed until between 7.30pm and 8.30pm tonight.

UK Power Networks distributes approximately 27 per cent of the UK’s electricity, serving eight million homes and businesses in London, the South East and East of England.

