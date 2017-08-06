BREAKING NEWS: Search underway after man spotted in water off Sussex coast

The coastguard helicopter and several lifeboats have been called after a man was spotted in the water off the Sussex coast.

RNLI Shoreham Lifeboat Station said a fishing boat saw a man in water between Brighton and Shoreham at about 5.50am.

Search off Shoreham coast

A spokesman for the organisation said it is believed others may be stranded in the water.

Lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton are currently searching the area along with the coastguard helicopters.

More to follow.

Search off Shoreham coast