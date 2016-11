A major search has been launched between Peavehaven and Saltdean this morning (Tuesday) after a rubber dinghy filled with up to 10 people was spotted off the coast.

Dover Coastguard is co-ordinating the operation and Newhaven lifeboat has been sent to the scene.

A passer-by reported seeing people on the boat which was heading to the shore.

It is being treated as migrants attempting to get into the UK.