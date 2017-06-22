BREAKING: Second cliff fall at Seaford Head

Coastguard are searching for people who may have been hurt in a second cliff fall at Seaford Head this afternoon (Thursday).

According to the Maritime and Coastguard Association, two rescue teams from Birling Gap and Newhaven launched a search and rescue operation at around 1.20pm.

The RNLI are awaiting instructions as to whether they will be called to cliffs.

This comes after an enormous cliff fall at the same spot just yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services – including a police, the fire service and a coastguard helicopter – performed a major search of the area, but luckily there were no casualties.

Mark Rodway OBE, maritime commander said: ‘We are warning beach goers to keep away from the Seaford cliffs area so the emergency services can carry out their work.

“The cliffs along the UK coastline are continually eroding and we’ve seen a number of cliff collapses in recent months – last night’s fall was several thousand tonnes and we are unsure at the current time of the exact scale of the one today.

“ It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be. It’s very clear that cliffs are unstable in places and we really can’t stress enough how important it is to keep back from the edge. There is no ‘safe’ place to be.

“When standing at the bottom of the cliff, we would always advise people that they shouldn’t stand less than the height of the cliff away.

“That means if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it. Don’t be tempted to go and investigate recent falls and don’t risk going to the edge to get a dramatic photo.

“One of our biggest problems is the ‘selfie-culture’ where people take risks to get a dramatic photograph of themselves on a dangerous cliff edge – no selfie is worth risking your life for. Use the designated paths, take notice of any warning signs and fences in place, be responsible and don’t take any unnecessary risks.

“And remember to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in case of coastal emergencies’”

For further advice on coastal safety visit www.gov.uk/coastguardsafety