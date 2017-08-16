BREAKING: Two lorries collide at A27 petrol station

Two lorries have collided at a petrol station this morning (Wednesday).

There are long tailbacks in each direction around the scene on the A27 at Selmeston.

Two HGVs are believed to have been in a collision with one hitting the Selmeston Service Station head on, say passers-by.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area.

Emergency services are at the scene but it is not yet known if there anyone has been injured.