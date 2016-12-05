Brighton and Hove Police donate cash to Peacehaven ParkRun event

Brighton and Hove Police has donated £500 to Peacehaven ParkRun to fund set-up costs for both an adult and children’s weekly running event including timing and barcode reading devices.

Dawn Paul, Peacehaven ParkRun organiser, said: “We are so happy to have received this funding from Brighton and Hove Police.

“It’s been a long road gathering the funds to start this project and we still have some way to go yet to create this great weekly event that the entire community can enjoy but this is a big help. Thank you so much for your support.”

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

Kevin Brown, public engagement officer of the Brighton and Hove Safe In The City Team, said: “What an amazing opportunity for us to be involved in a great regular and free community event that engages with the entire community be them young or old.

“We are very happy to support the Peacehaven ParkRun and look forward to seeing the community together on the starting line soon.”