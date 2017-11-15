Burglars even stole children’s chocolates

Sweet-toothed burglars who broke into a bungalow in St Peter’s Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday, November 6, even paused to steal children’s chocolates while searching for valuables. Several wrappers were left discarded on the floor.

The offenders forced a rear window to get into the premises while the householder and his family were out for the day. They are believed to have struck between 3pm and 3.45pm after spending significant time outside, possibly while sizing up their target.

During this period the suspects put on and removed high-visibility vests or jackets. Once inside, they stole a valuable Tag Heuer wristwatch and an i-Pad tablet.

PC Mike Robinson, investigating, said: “It’s possible that people living in the vicinity may have closed circuit television cameras pointing into the road outside, or passing motorists may have dash cam footage that may help to identify the offenders.

“I’d ask anyone who can help in this way to get in touch without delay, and I’d also appeal for anyone who noticed the suspects or any suspicious activity in St Peter’s Avenue that afternoon to also come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 970 of 06/11. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.