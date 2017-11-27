Business donates safety vests to school

Specsavers Seaford, in Broad Street has donated 250 high-visibility vests (200 for children and 50 for adults) to Cradle Hill School in Seaford.

The picture shows the school secretary, Tracy Parkinson, collecting the vests from Krissy Morrison, the assistant manager at the store.

Chris Titherington, store manager in Seaford, said: “We were delighted to be able to donate these high visibility waistcoats to Cradle Hill School this year. We hope they find them really useful. The sense of community in Seaford is fantastic. We are very proud to have been part of that community for the last 12 years – and are pleased to be able to give something back.”