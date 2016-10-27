Argos opens in Newhaven

A new Argos branch opened its doors for the first time in Newhaven yesterday (Wednesday).

Argos say the new digital store, which is based at the Sainsbury’s in Newhaven Harbour, has brought 18 new job to the town will offer thousands of the chain's most popular products inside.

Customer at the new Argos store in Newhaven

The store opening comes after the supermarket chain bought Home Retail Group, which the owns Argos and Habitat brands, in September.

Jason Howell, Manager at Sainsbury’s Newhaven Harbour store said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for many years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”

Argos say more than 20,000 products can be ordered to collect in store within hours, while a further 20,000 products can be ordered for home delivery. There is also an eBay collection point so buyers can either collect their ebay purchases in store or arrange for Argos to deliver them.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.