Argos is set to open a specialised outlet within Sainsbury's Newhaven store after the supermarket chain bought the retailer's parent company earlier this year.

The outlet, which Sainsbury's says will create 18 jobs, will offer a range of Argos products including electronic goods.

The move comes after the supermarket's parent company J Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group - owners of the Argos and Habitat chains - earlier this year.

Sainsbury's say there will also be an eBay collection point in the branch, so buyers can either collect their ebay purchases in store or arrange for Argos to deliver them.

Jason Howell, manager at Sainsbury’s Newhaven store, said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for many years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”

The outlet's opening follows on from a recent refurbishment of the Newhaven store, which sees it with a new Lloyds pharmacy, new men and children’s clothing, a new patisserie counter, as well as redecoration throughout.

