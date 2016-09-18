MP chuffed with employment boost

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, has welcomed news that unemployment in her constituency has fallen.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics showed good news for Lewes, as well as confirming that a record 31.77 million people are now in work across the country.

Discussing the national figures, Ms Caulfield said: “I am absolutely delighted by these figures, which again go to show how our plan for the economy is working for everybody.

“I am particularly pleased to see that there are more women in work than ever before with the female employment rate hitting a new record high at 69.8 per cent.”

The figures also show that total pay including bonuses is up 2.3 per cent over the year, whilst youth unemployment is down by over 300,000 when compared to 2010.

“Further good news came in the figures provided for my own constituency of Lewes, which shows a fall in unemployment when compared with the figures attained for August 2015, with an incredible drop in the number of unemployed of almost 60% when compared to 2010,” she added.

