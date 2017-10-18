COUNTY NEWS: 'Crystal Maze' experience set to come to Sussex

An 'immersive adventure experience' similar to Crystal Maze is set to come to Sussex next year.

Plans by Matsim Properties to turn part of a former Sussex Police building into an adventure experience run by Urban Odyssey were approved last week.

The experience would be called: 'Phileas Fogg: Adventures around the world', and will include teams travelling through a number of themed rooms competing in 'logical and physical tasks within a time limit'.

The facility, at at Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, Brighton, would consist of two ‘adventure routes', with teams of up eight people setting off round the course every 30 minutes.

Developers said the new attraction would create around 40 jobs, and it would contribute £20,000 towards bus stop improvements in the area.

There will be 30 parking spaces, and a rail station pick-up service to the site.

Councillors on Brighton and Hove City Councuil's planning committee unanimously approved the application last Wednesday (October 11) to temporarily change the use of part of the site from offices for ten years.

The building is currently vacant and was last occupied by Sussex Police in September 2016.