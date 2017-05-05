The Wayfinder Group Inspiring Through Technology Conference takes place on Friday 12 May at the East Sussex National from 8.30-2.00pm

Aims of the conference:

Dame Stephanie Shirley who will be speaking at the conference on Friday May 12

Aid businesses in identifying the challenges and opportunities that increased use of technology will have on business operations and customer expectations and developmental needs arising from this

To encourage women to learn about and engage with STEM and technology industries to access improved employment opportunities

Raise awareness of the work of The Wayfinder Group aka WayfinderWoman in improving women’s skills and confidence levels to tackle barriers to career advancement

Target audience:

SMEs within Sussex and Kent – business owners and decision makers (male and female) within their organisations

Influencers within the Sussex/Kent area (2 x MPs and the CEO of ESCC have already indicated they will be attending)

Previous attendees

Industries involved in STEM and technology

Individuals from 19 – 50 years of age from across Sussex and Kent

Data from the 2016 inaugural conference:

Number of attendees: 130

Breakdown: 95% business owners or decision makers

Gender ratio: approx. 77% female, 23% male

Satisfaction returns: 100% thought good or excellent

Sponsor feedback: Good – seven are sponsoring again at same level, NatWest will increase sponsorship level in 2018. Have fewer speakers, increased Q&A time and more networking opportunities.

Reasons for engagement:

Access to 100+ SMEs and corporates from Sussex and Kent

Immediate exposure to influencers and decision makers from across the region

Personal introductions to global leaders in their field (according to level of sponsorship)

Direct marketing opportunities to up to 150 individuals from Sussex and Kent

Mention in monthly newsletter which goes out to 700+ people around the region.

Mentions in media coverage of the event

Social media promotion in the run-up, during and after the conference (eg FB likes = 655, organic reach 11-18 Feb = 724; twitter followers = 941. Feb impressions = 12.1K with 50 mentions)

MortonWaters are directing our digitial campaign and will ensure sponsors have coverage according to their level of sponsorship

About The Wayfinder Group:

An award winning volunteer led charitable organisation with the following aims:

support social inclusion of women and young girls of working age unable to access or advance their employment opportunities, to relieve their needs and enable them to integrate into society. We will undertake research and utilise that to provide a mutual support community that meets their needs.

To provide advice and assistance to relieve emotional suffering and financial hardship of women and young girls of working age by providing training, advice and support and working alongside organisations to improve and promote employment opportunities for women.

In nearly three years we have run over 102 free or low cost grant funded events and supported over 515 women in improving their skills and confidence levels to overcome their personal barriers, enter into volunteering, find work, or set up and run their own businesses. 50% of the volunteers who have helped us out over the last year at our base in 106 Seaside have now found paid employment as a result.

Dame 'Steve' Stephanie Shirley was put on a refugee train as a child to the UK. Using £6 and her house as collateral she set up a business whilst being the mother of an autistic son. When she sold it she made all her employees, most of whom were women, millionaires. The IoD lifetime achievement award winner for 2016, she now travels the world talking about her experiences, motivating and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Come and hear her speak at The Wayfinder Group #WW2017 annual motivational event ‘Inspiring Through Technology’ on Friday 12 May.

Supporting her are Alistair Wickens, CEO of the roadtohealthgroup who took his small Sussex based business to international success through the use of digital technology. Now the founder of a top 100 global app he’ll be hot-footing it from Montreal to speak at the conference.

There’s also Professor Karen Cham from Brighton University who works with blue-chip clients and local tech initiatives.

And for those who are starting out, Mina O’Brien from Ditzy Media and Katie Diacon, one time RAF aerospace engineer and now on-line entrepreneur, will be sharing their stories.

Be informed, motivated and inspired at #WW2017