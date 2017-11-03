Offices let for children's nursery at Falmer Court, Uckfield

The former Roundabout Nursery premises at Falmer Court, just off London Road, Uckfield has been let to a company from Lewes who run an existing children's nursery in Lewes.

After refurbishing the building they will re-open as a children's day nursery.

The two interconnecting suites with a rear garden area comprise just over 1,000 sq ft + parking.

Steve Campbell, from Lawson Commercial, who handled the letting said: "With all the new housing that is proposed for the Uckfield area there is going to be a need for additional nursery facilities and we are very pleased to have encouraged a business from outside the area to open a second branch in Uckfield and maintain this important service."