Offices let for children's nursery at Falmer Court, Uckfield

The former Roundabout Nursery premises at Falmer Court.
The former Roundabout Nursery premises at Falmer Court, just off London Road, Uckfield has been let to a company from Lewes who run an existing children's nursery in Lewes.

After refurbishing the building they will re-open as a children's day nursery.

The two interconnecting suites with a rear garden area comprise just over 1,000 sq ft + parking.

Steve Campbell, from Lawson Commercial, who handled the letting said: "With all the new housing that is proposed for the Uckfield area there is going to be a need for additional nursery facilities and we are very pleased to have encouraged a business from outside the area to open a second branch in Uckfield and maintain this important service."