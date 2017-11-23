Retail showrooms at Ninfield to let

Lawson Commercial have available to rent some very spacious showrooms at the Ninfield garage occupying a prominent position facing directly onto the A269 Ninfield/Bexhill road right at the junction with the Catsfield road to Battle.
The showrooms have three large picture windows facing a spacious forecourt offering just under 1,800 sq ft of accommodation and include a 60 ft frontage to the main road. Chris Lawson of Lawson Commercial said: "Although currently used for furniture the premises would be ideal for a variety of retail purposes.
"Three car parking spaces are also included at the rear. The accommodation is being offered on a new lease of six years with a review after three years at £18,000 pa.
"However the landlord will also consider an annual licence." Call Lawson Commercial on 01825 764488 for full details.
