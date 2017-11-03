Two warehouse/light industrial units to let on main A22

Two superb warehouse/light industrial units are available to let through Lawson Commercial on the Holmes Hill Business Estate directly off the main A22 London/Eastbourne road at Whitesmith.

This prominent site is just a few yards north of the junction with the B2124 road to Lewes and nearly opposite the Shaw Harley Davidson premises.

Some 10,000 sq ft is on offer in two adjoining, but separate, buildings which are available together or separately. There is a good concrete yard/parking area between the two buildings both of which have very good eaves height. A rent of £35,000 pa is sought for each building. Offers will be considered. Chris Lawson of Lawson Commercial said: "This is an excellent opportunity for a business seeking 10,000 sq ft or one that wants to be between Eastbourne and Uckfield in a good modern 5,000 sq ft building. The arrangement gives a great flexibility of space."

For full details and to view contact Lawson Commercial on 01825 764488.