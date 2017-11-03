Vehicle sales site let on A22

Lawson Commercial has let the former GMA Commercials vehicle sales site on the main A22 at Lower Dicker.

The site occupies some 0.45 acres and offers excellent vehicle display mostly behind a secure palisade fence with just under 20,000 sq ft of display area plus a valeting building.

The site has been let to Chandlers BMW following a modification to the planning to allow not only commercial vehicles but also cars to be displayed and sold.

Lawson Commercial partner Chris Lawson said: "Chandlers have a substantial BMW & Mini showroom on the Diplocks Way Industrial Estate at Hailsham but needed additional display space to enable their business to grow. We are delighted to have helped this well known and respected local business to expand into this very prominent main road site."