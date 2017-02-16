Calender raises funds for Newhaven Lifeboat

Sussex photographers have helped raise much-needed funds for Newhaven Lifeboat through sales of a calender.

The calender, which was put together by former Seaford resident Cindy Chin-Sang and featured images of the Sussex coast by local photographers.

The calendar raised around £945 for the Newhaven volunteer lifeboat crew after it created and distributed with the support of Tansleys Printers and Badger Inks both of Seaford.

Cindy is pictured presenting the cheque to Newhaven lifeboat coxswain Paul Legendre.

Mr Legendre said: “This initiative has provided residents with a great local calendar, whilst at the same time helping the RNLI at Newhaven. Every single donation really does make a difference.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.