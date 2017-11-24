Campaign to make town a no-go zone for litterbugs

Campaigners will this weekend launch a new movement to work towards a ‘Litter-free Lewes’.

Teacher, Milly Mandy, 31, from Lancaster Street, together with her partner Sam Jenner, 42, have set up the campaign after being shocked at the amount of litter they were finding while out walking their dog.

Miss Mandy said: “Last year we adopted our dog, Rex, and since then we have been taking him out for three walks a day.

“We were shocked to see the amount of litter lying around Lewes.

“We were finding between one and three bags full of litter every time.

“We want to clean up Lewes, and help to promote education against litter.

“We want it to be a really inclusive, positive movement.”

The campaign will be launched this Sunday, November 26, with a litter pick around the county town which the couple hope to organise on a fortnightly basis.

Greg Martin, service manager for Lewes District Council, said: “It’s great to hear that local people want a litter-free community.

“We’ve contacted the group asking if we can offer any support by collecting the litter or donating bin bags or even promote what they’re doing through our social media channels.”

There will be a number of elements to the campaign including educational workshops for schools and colleges.

Helping businesses in the area to use environmentally friendly packaging for takeaways is also high on the agenda.

Litter-Free Lewes has asked volunteers to meet at 10am on Sunday at St John sub Castro Church, in Abinger Place.

Anyone interested can email litterfreelewes@yahoo.com for more information.

Cllr Tony Rowell, a member of the Green Party who serves on both Lewes District Council and Lewes Town Council, said: “I am delighted with this initiative from Milly Mandy and will be taking an active part myself in any forthcoming actions to make Lewes litter-free.”