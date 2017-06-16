CAMRA Real Ale Festival on tonight and tomorrow

The popular CAMRA Real Ale Festival at Tenterden’s Steam Railway takes place tonight (Friday, June 16) between 6pm and 11pm and all day tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) between 10.30am and 11pm.

The event is suitable for all ages and families are welcome.

Food will be available from the barbecue tonight and all day and into the evening tomorrow.

Live bands start tomorrow from 12.30pm with Stone Junction (CAMRA); Roosters (KESR) at 3pm; People’s Republic of Mercia (CAMRA) at 6pm; and Creek (KESR) at 8.30pm.

There will be Morris dancing from the Woodchurch Morris Dancers during the day and cask ale and cider will be available on most trains.

Admission for the event at Tenterden Station, in Station Road, Tenterden, is £2 tonight (Friday), with free entry available to card carrying CAMRA and K&ESR members (no train service in operation).

Tomorrow, the railway will be running a regular train service, but anyone wishing to attend the festival only can purchase a platform ticket at £3, free for card carrying CAMRA and K&ESR members.

To buy discounted train tickets offering unlimited travel all day visit www.kesr.org.uk

Travelcards bought online in advance benefit from a 10 per cent discount.