A driver has been injured in a collision on the A22 near Hailsham this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the A22 Polegate Road, outside the Woodside Hall nursing home at around 12.49pm.

Police say a car - believed to be a Vauxhall Agila - had overturned. The driver suffered injuries including a suspected broken collar bone.

Southbound traffic was delayed while the incident was dealt with.

Photo by Dan Jessup.