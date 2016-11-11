Car overturns in Barcombe crash

Emergency services were called to Barcombe this morning (Friday) after a reports of an overturned car.

Firefighters from Barcombe and Lewes fire stations as well as police and paramedics were called to Barcombe Mills Road at around 10.35am following reports of a crash involving one vehicle in which one person was trapped.

A car overturned near Barcombe this morning (Friday). Photos by Nick Fontana.

On arrival emergency services found a Rover car had overturned but the driver, an 88-year-old man, had managed to free himself from the vehicle.

Fire crews stabilised the vehicle while the man was treated by paramedics. While the man suffered minor injuries, he did not require hospital treatment.

The road has now re-opened but traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

