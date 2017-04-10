Cash and crowbar stolen in Hailsham burglary

Police are appealing for witness after cash and a crowbar were reported stolen from a Hailsham home.

Sussex Police say they believe the break in took place at a house in Swan Road, between 4pm and 9pm on Saturday, April 1.

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1507 of 01/04.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

