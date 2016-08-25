Chailey School celebrates strong GCSE results

Chailey School is celebrating after students performed well in their GCSE exams.

The school reports that more than 70 per cent of its students achieved five or more A*-C grades including English and maths.

It also reported that a number of students achievied a full set of A* and A grades in all their exams.

Headteacher Lesley Young said: “It was fantastic to see students, staff and parents enjoying the realisation of years of hard work and commitment as results envelopes were opened. Our staff have shown yet again that despite the increased rigour and turbulence in the examination system, Chailey students are assured of the highest quality of teaching and learning.

"I am extremely proud of the Chailey School community and we wish the class of 2016 every possible success for the future.”

