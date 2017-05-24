Chairman steps out to boost pubs’ hospice bid

Sussex pubs and their customers are raising cash for six hospices across the region - and brewery chairman Mark Woodhouse helped lead the way with a 20k walk on Dartmoor.

Together for Short Lives is the Hall and Woodhouse charity until 2018 and they aim to raise £250,000 in total with the support of their pubs across the south of England.

The hospices that will benefit include Julia’s House, Naomi House, Chestnut Tree House, Demelza House, Shooting Stars Chase and Children’s Hospice South West.

Last week, Mark Woodhouse and 30 others completed their walk around Widecombe.

He joked: “Whilst this may not sound too heroic it did include over 800 metres of ascent and it was raining for most of the time!”

Mark is well-known in Sussex for supporting hundreds of good causes through the annual community chest which is run with the support of this newspaper.