Charity calendar shows off Sussex

An image of the Lewes Regatta and Raft Race is among those to feature in a charity calendar.

The photograph (above) was taken by Chris Mole, from Danehill, and is the July shot.

Sussex based print firm Evonprint launched its Love Sussex photography competition for the calendar for the second year running in May.

Participants were asked to enter images on the theme ‘having fun in Sussex’ and more than 70 photographs were submitted.

The charity selected to benefit from the sale of the 2017 calendar is You Raise Me Up, based in Polegate, which offers support to families that have suffered the death of a young adult aged between 16 and 25.

Steve Rowland, managing director at Evonprint, said: “We had a great response to our calendar competition again this year with some outstanding entries. Choosing just 13 was difficult but we are very pleased with our final decisions.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and say congratulations to our winners.

“We hope to raise a substantial sum for You Raise Me Up to help them support the many families who use their vital services.”

Among the 13 winning images – with one the front cover image – Herstmonceux Castle, Devil’s Dyke on the South Downs and Brighton Pavilion feature.

Jane Brooks, trustee of You Raise Me Up, said: “We were delighted to have been voted in to benefit from the Evonprint Love Sussex calendar.

“We are a small charity and very reliant on support from others, so we can pass on that support in turn. Thank you to everyone who voted for us, and to those who entered such lovely images to create a fantastic and very sellable calendar.”

The calendar, priced at £5, is available at You Raise Me Up’s coffee shop, in Polegate, and via the charity’s Facebook page.