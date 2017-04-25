Children enjoy Lewes Play Streets scheme

Families enjoyed playing freely outside their homes in Wheatsheaf Gardens, Lewes, on Friday (April 21) without the worry of passing traffic for the first Play Street event in Lewes district.

The children are among the first to take advantage of the council scheme, where people can apply for their road to close for a few hours.

Applications need to be submitted to Lewes District Council eight weeks before the planned Play Street event.

For more information contact parks@lewes.gov.uk or call 01273 471600 and dial extension number 5125 or choose option 4.