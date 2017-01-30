Chris Grayling meets with Brighton Mainline 2 group

The group behind plans for a second Brighton to London rail link is set to meet with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling later today (Monday).

The meeting, which has been arranged by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield and Brighton Kemptown MP Simon Kirby, will see Mr Grayling meet with members of the Brighton Mainline 2 (BML2) consortium to discuss the project.

The consortium, which is made up of developers and investors, says the project would ease pressure on the current mainline and provide an alternative route when track-related problems occur.

The proposed project would see 20km of new railway line built between Falmer, Lewes and Uckfield as well as the restoration of around 38km of rail line between Uckfield and Hever.

The £6bn scheme would also see the construction of around 25km of tunnelled railway to connect the line to Canary Wharf and Stratford International.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting Ms Caulfield said: “I am grateful to the Transport Secretary for taking the time to meet with us. This is an excellent opportunity to make sure we put our case across and show just how much BML2 is needed for the South East.

“The railways have been my top priority for many months and this is just another step to ensuring that my constituents have a rail service that works for them.”

Mr Kirby said: “I met with members of the BML2 Project Group last year and was pleased to arrange this meeting with the Transport Secretary.

“I believe that this project could be a long-term solution to resolving some of the problems on the existing line.”

