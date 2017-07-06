Cinema in Lewes and Glynde Estates pick up prestigious awards

The new Depot Cinema in Lewes has won a major prize at the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

The Depot Cinema before the work

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included the Depot Cinema in Lewes, formerly the Harvey’s depot site.

The newly opened 3-screen independent cinema won in the Public and Community Award for architects, Burrell Foley Fischerand for The Flintman Company in the Buidling Crafts Award.

Glynde Place. Photo: Will Pryce

The judges noted: “The Depot Cinema has re-used a redundant warehouse and extended it to create a new townscape and community amenity performing functions far beyond the cinematic experience.

“The financial commitment was high and has enabled a completed project of exceptional attention to detail in every respect.

“The architect and the Depot team are responsible for a stunning new gateway into Lewes.”

Glynde Estates won two Awards at this year’s event, firstly for the conservation and renovation of Grade I listed Elzabethan Mansion, Glynde Place.

The Award was for the second phase which focused on the renovation of the East façade of the building.

The Estates also won in the Commercial category for the renovation of redundant agricultural buildings,

Station Farm Barns, considered fine examples of Victorian Agrarian architecture, into self-contained office suites.

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.”

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”