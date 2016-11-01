Colder than average temperatures forecast across Sussex for November

Autumn so far has been fairly mild, but that’s all about to change across Sussex, according to the Met Office.

While we normally expect frosts at night and a definite chill during the day for this time of year, the Met Office is predicting below average temperatures for November thanks to cold northerly winds.

The forecast tomorrow (Wednesday November 2) is that after a chilly start, it’ll be fine with plenty of sunshine, although noticeably colder.

Thursday and Friday are due to be cloudy but dry.

The weekend could see plenty of sun but the wind will be from the north, making the temperature feel more like 6 or 7degC.

The longer range forecast for the first half of the month is for the weather to remain generally cold and unsettled.

Winds are expected to be predominantly from a northerly direction and occasionally strong, bringing rain and blustery showers to most.

There will be some brightness in places, but temperatures are likely to be below average, so feeling much colder.

The Met Office says: “Further ahead in the period there is a large degree of uncertainty, but signals suggest mostly below average temperatures, perhaps with brief milder interludes.

“It will likely be mostly unsettled, with showers or bands of rain at times, and quite breezy in some places too, perhaps with gales.”

The outlook for the second half of November is: “Spells of windier and stormier weather look to be less frequent than would normally be expected for the time of the year. It looks more likely that we’ll see a continuation of winds from a broadly northerly direction, particularly in mid November, bringing colder than usual temperatures, with potential for widespread frosts at times.”