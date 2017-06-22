College pupils create mural for children’s hospital

A hospital ward has been given a splash of colour thanks to four students.

Iona Halfpenny, 18, Paige MacRae, 19, Georgia Burgess, 18, and Li Lord, 18, who are studying A-level art and design at Sussex Downs College in Lewes, have created a sea-themed mural for the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton.

They spent almost three weeks on the piece for the medical ward on level nine, supervised by James DiBiase, the college’s applied art and design co-ordinator.

It was commissioned by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, the hospital’s fundraising arm, and comes after pupils at the college created a rainforest-themed mural for the hospital last year.

The aim of the artwork is to help young patients feel less stressed during their time on the ward, and it will also contribute towards the students’ final A-level grades.

Liz McCluskey, schools and community fundraiser at Rockinghorse, said: “We were delighted to team up with students from Sussex Downs once again to create another vibrant mural at the Alex.

“The rainforest mural situated in the children’s emergency department has been so well received that we were asked to create another one on level nine’s medical ward.

“The students decided on an under-the-sea theme for the mural which has already proved a great talking point amongst staff and young patients. We are so pleased with the outcome and would like to thank James, Iona, Paige, Georgia and Li for all their hard work in bringing the mural to life.”

The mural features colourful fishes, an octopus, a mermaid and more. It also references that Rockinghorse is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Mr DiBiase, said: “Following the success of last year’s rainforest mural, the students and I were thrilled and excited by the prospect of working on a new mural.

“Projects that are ‘live’ briefs are a great challenge as they really raise the demands and expectations of the learner. The four girls really did themselves justice. They have done a truly fantastic job creating a wonderful outcome.”

