College tribute to ‘vibrant and popular student’

Uckfield Community Technology College has paid tribute to student Maddie Burgess, tragically killed in a road accident on Saturday evening (November 11).

She died following a collision on the A22 at East Hoathly.

The 17-year-old, of Burnt Oak Road, High Hurstwood, is understood to have been walking back to a car after the East Hoathly bonfire event.

The college said: “Maddie was a vibrant, very popular and happy member of our college community, with a great sense of humour and a kind and generous nature. She was a joy to teach.

“She had many friends, and was always at the centre of college life.

She had been an active member of our Sixth Form student leadership team, raising money for various charities throughout her time here.

“Maddie was studying for three A-levels in Media, English and Business and was applying to university to read Fashion Styling and Creative Direction.

“We are devastated by the news of this tragic accident and our thoughts are very much with her family and all of her friends.

“Students and staff at the College are being supported by each other and counselling services. She will be hugely missed and remembered by us all.”