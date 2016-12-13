Commuters' tyres slashed at Sussex station

Sussex Police are investigating after cars parked near a busy commuter station had their tyres slashed.

Police say at least 12 vehicles parked close to Stonegate railway station along nearby Peartree Hill had one or more tyres damaged in an attack that is thought to have taken place under the cover of darkness at around 5pm on Thursday (December 8).

Police are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information about who was responsible to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1291 of 08/12.

You can also report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal.

