Computer equipment worth £11,000 stolen from Heathfield school

Police are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds worth of computer equipment was stolen from a school in Heathfield.

Sussex Police say the stolen items include 85 iPads, 10 MacBooks, five Mac minis, four laptops and two tablet computers.

Most of the devices are laser engraved with asset numbers, meaning they can be remotely blocked, making them unusable. In total, the equipment is worth in the region of £11,000.

The incident occurred at Heathfield Community College, in Cade Street, between 10pm and 10.40pm on Saturday, August 20.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor call 101, quoting serial 181 of 22/08.

Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

