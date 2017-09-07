Concern for missing Lewes woman

Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of 30-year-old Anneka Bradley, who is missing from her home in Kingsley Road, Lewes.

Anneka, who is white, 5’9”, slim, with shoulder-length mousy-coloured hair and blue eyes, disappeared at some time during the past six weeks, while other family members were away.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there had been reports she has been seen in the Lewes Road area of Brighton.

While there are currently no suspicious circumstances around her disappearance, the lack of confirmed information is giving cause for concern, according to police.

Anyone who sees Anneka or who knows where she may be is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting serial 982 of 05/09.