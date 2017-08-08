Concern for missing teenage girl

Police are very concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Nerys Garrett who has gone missing.

Nerys is from Golden Cross, near Hailsham.

She was last seen at midnight on Sunday (August 6).

Police say Nerys has gone missing before and it is thought she may have arranged to be picked up and headed for London.

Officers would be interested to hear from anyone who may have seen her in Golden Cross around the time she went missing and especially if she was seen getting into a vehicle.

She is white, 5’ 5”, slim with long brown hair. She was wearing a grey T-shirt, ripped black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has any information about her is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 795 of 07/08.