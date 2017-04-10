Concerns for missing Lewes woman

Police and family are concerned for the safety of a 37-year old woman from Lewes, who has been reported missing

Lucy Dean – who is white, 5ft 8in and slim, with brown shoulder length hair – was wearing a black pinafore dress and a mink coloured jumper with a long-sleeved white t-shirt underneath when she was last seen leaving home in her car at 1.20pm today (Monday, April 10).

She was driving her blue Honda Civic, LB54XJW, away from her home in Chichester Road on the Ousedale Estate in Lewes.

Police say there is concern for Lucy as she has been suffering recent mental health problems and both police and her family want her to get in touch.

If you have seen Lucy or her car, or know where she may be now, please call the police right away on 101, quoting serial 613 of 10/04.

