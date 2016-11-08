Council praises Lewes team for 'amazing' bonfire clear up

Council staff worked through the night to clear up more than 10.5 tonnes of waste after this weekend's Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

Lewes District Council's waste and recycling staff were able to clear up the mess in record time, ensuring streets were clear after a few hours work.

Their efforts have been praised by councillors, who say residents would be sure to be impressed by their hard work.

Councillor Paul Franklin, lead member for waste and recycling at the council, said: “I would like to thank the staff who cleaned up after the Lewes bonfire and removed a staggering 10.5 tonnes of rubbish and litter from the streets in Lewes. Their hard work in just a few hours returned the streets of Lewes to normality.

"I know many local residents are amazed and impressed at how efficient Lewes District Council staff are in the clean-up operation. I joined the team in the early hours of Sunday morning and now have first-hand knowledge and experience of the work involved.”

Around 30,000 people attended this year’s Bonfire Night so there was a mountain of rubbish to be removed and streets cleaned.

Head of customer services at Lewes District Council Scot Reid said: “This is a great example of teamwork across the Council. Our residents took to social media to share their appreciation and thanks following the impressive clear-up operation that transforms the town in just a few hours.”

