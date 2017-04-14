Council’s free advice event a ’success’

Elderly residents in Polegate came together at the weekend to find out what support is available to them.

‘Senior Moments’, hosted by Polegate Town Council, ran in the hall of St John’s Church on Saturday (April 8).

The aim of the free event was to celebrate later life and highlight the services on offer to older people, with an emphasis on staying safe and independent at home.

Councillor Dan Dunbar, of Polegate Town Council, said: “Events like this are the perfect way of bringing both local organisations and people together to share information.

“The event was a huge success with great crowds of local people coming to gain advice from the 20 organisations exhibiting and I would like to thank everyone for making the day a success.”

Among the exhibitors, volunteers from East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were on hand to give advice on fire safety; health trainers from My Time Active gave tips on healthy eating, weight watching and becoming more active; and representatives from Polegate Community Association discussed the activities running at the Community Centre.

Peter Bayless, the 2006 winner of BBC MasterChef, also gave demonstrations on how to make six simple dishes and prepared samples for guests to enjoy.

Patricia Payne, chairman, of the Polegate Community Association, said “I would like to thank the organisers for a wonderful morning and afternoon at St John’s church hall on Saturday.

“Such lovely displays, informative people, wonderful food. It was nice to mingle with like-minded people and interact with the people of Polegate. Job well done.”

