Counterfeit money used to buy puppy from Laughton pug breeder

An investigation has been launched after a Laughton pug breeder discovered she had been paid for a puppy with counterfeit banknotes.

The breeder, a 75-year-old woman from Laughton, alerted police after selling tiny pug puppy to a couple who contacted her through the Friday Ad.

Police say the victim she had exchanged text messages before the sale was agreed. The couple arrived at the breeders home on December 1 and paid £500 for the puppy.

Police say the victim took the cash to NatWest in Uckfield on the same day to pay in and was told the notes were fake. She immediately contacted the police.

Officer from Eastbourne began an investigation to trace those who had bought the puppy. On December 5 two people were arrested after warrants at two addresses in St Leonards.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and controlling a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note. Both are from St Leonards and have been bailed until January 16.

PC Rachel Harding, who investigated said: "The swift actions of all officers involved in the investigations team in Eastbourne, we managed to find the puppy and return him to his delighted owner. A serving officer, PC Bradley Stadler, fell in love with the puppy and has since bought him, obviously with genuine money. He has named him Gary and has given him a loving home.

"Our investigation is continuing."

