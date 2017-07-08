COUNTY NEWS: £2k fund for charity and community groups

Charities and community groups in Sussex are being invited to apply for up to £2,000 of funding through the E.ON Energising Communities Fund.

Speaking about the launch of the grants programme, E.ON’s community relations manager said it was ‘really exciting’ to be able to ‘offer local community groups and charities the opportunity to receive financial support’.

She added: “It’s great to be able to support community groups and charities that would like to become more sustainable but don’t always have the funds to be able to progress with their plans.”

Since launching the fund in 2013, more than £100,000 has been distributed to more than 65 community groups nationwide to fund energy-related projects.

To be eligible for funding organisations must submit a request which supports activities that help bring about a reduction in their own energy use, help generate energy from a renewable source, or provide energy efficiency advice for local people.

Applicants are encouraged to get their funding requests in now, ahead of the application deadline of August 7. Groups can apply for funding of up to £2,000 which may cover the full or partial cost of energy-related improvements and activities.

Suzanne said: “We look forward to receiving the applications and supporting more successful community groups later this year.”

For full Terms and Conditions for the E.ON Energising Communities Fund and to access the application form, please visit eonenergy.com/About-eon/Community/energising-communities-fund