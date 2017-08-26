Search

COUNTY NEWS: Boyzone bring the 90’s back to Sussex

Boyzone performing at Hastings Pier last night. Pictures: Hugh Wilton
Boyzone performing at Hastings Pier last night. Pictures: Hugh Wilton

Boyzone took Hastings back to the 90’s last night with a Sussex gig.

The Irish boyband took Sussex back in time with some of their hits. Check out our gallery of their performance at Hastings Pier, pictures from Hugh Wilton.