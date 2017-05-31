COUNTY NEWS: Boyzone to perform in Sussex this summer

Irish pop stars Boyzone will perform a very special gig in Sussex later this year.

The band will take to the stage on Hastings Pier on Friday, August 25 for a unique performance ahead of their 25th anniversary in 2018.

Twenty-four years, 25 million record sales, seven hit studio albums, six number one singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales later, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane are still going strong.

From the moment their debut album, Said And Done, crashed into the UK #1 spot in 1995, the five lads from the North side of Dublin started living a dream – hit albums, world tours, screaming fans, press tours, TV shows and selling lots and lots of records.

Their performance on the iconic Hastings Pier over the Bank Holiday weekend is not to be missed – the group will be performing all of their hits including No Matter What, Love Me For A Reason, Words, Father & Son, All That I Need, Isn’t It A Wonder, Baby Can I Hold You, Picture Of You and many more.

The team behind this event are also the team behind the 2016 Hastings Pier Weekender which saw Dizzee Rascal, Happy Mondays, Levellers, Turin Brakes and more, perform three nights of sold out events on the iconic pier.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 2 at 9am via https://thelittleboxoffice.com/hastingspier/event/view/66208/.

Ticket options available:

Adult Admission 16+: £45.00 + 10% booking/payment fee.

Child Admission 11-15yrs: £22.50 + 10% booking/payment fee - Only valid with a full paying adult ticketholder.

Child Admission 0-10yrs: FREE - Only valid with a full paying adult ticketholder.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 16 or over.

