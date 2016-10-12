COUNTY NEWS: Clown incident at Sussex beautyspot

As police continue to investigate several incidents of clowns frightening people in Sussex, a motorist came across a person dressed as a clown standing in the middle of the road at a beautyspot last night (Tuesday).

The motorist took a photo of the individual in Beachy Head Road and it has appeared on a new Facebook group called Clowns Eastbourne, set up to report sightings and make people aware.

Also on the group page are details of an incident in Hailsham when an elderly man was found on the floor in the street after being frightened by a clown and the report at the weekend when a 76-year-old woman saw a clown peering in through her window.

A group of teenage girls were left terrified when they came across a knife wielding clown in Old Town on Monday night and a cyclist had a clown jump out in front of him in Golden Jubilee Way last week.

A group spokesperson said, “We are trying to make people aware of the areas that have had clowns spotted so people know what areas to stay safe.”