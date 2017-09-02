COUNTY NEWS: Goodwood announces the death of the Duke of Richmond

Goodwood has tonight (Saturday) announced the death of the Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

At 7pm the Goodwood Estate at Chichester in West Sussex issued the following statement which read, “It is with great sadness we announce the death of His Grace The Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

“The Duke died peacefully at Goodwood on September 1.”

He was 87.

The Duke is succeeded by his son, Charles, who becomes the 11th Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

The funeral, for family only, will take place shortly at Boxgrove Priory.

A memorial service will follow later.

Charles Henry Gordon Lennox was the 10th Duke of Richmond.

Born on September 19 1929, he married Susan Monica Grenville-Grey in 1951 and the couple had four daughters and one son, the Earl of March.

He succeeded to Dukedoms of Richmond (England), Lennox (Scotland), Gordon (United Kingdom) and

Aubigny (France) on November 2 1989.

Educated at Eton from 1944-1948, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant, KRRC (60th Rifles) from 1948-1950, a Lieutenant, Queen’s Westminster’s (KRRC) TA from 1951-1954 and was a chartered accountant in 1956.

He was a student at William Temple College from 1956-1958 before joining the financial controller’s department, Courtaulds Ltd in Coventry between 1959 and 1964.

He was director of industrial studies at William Temple College from 1964-1968 and moved back to Goodwood in 1969.

During his lifetime the late Duke was a member of the Church of England General Synod/Church Assembly, chairman of the Board for Mission and Unity, a church commissioner, a member of the Central and Executive Committees, World Council of Churches, chairman of the Christian Organisations Research and Advisory Trust, lay chairman of the Chichester Diocesan Synod 1976-1979, vice-chairman of the Archbishops’ Commission on Church and State, a former chancellor and treasurer of the University of Sussex, a member of West Midlands Regional Economic Planning Council, honorary treasurer, deputy president and chairman of the Historic Houses Association, sat on the Bognor Regis Regeneration Steering Group, a director of the Country Gentlemen’s Association and member of the West Sussex Economic Forum Steering Group.

He was chairman of the Goodwood Group of Companies from 1969-2007 and a director from 2007 until his death.

He had also served as chairman of Ajax Insurance Holdings 1987-89; Dexam International Holdings 1969-2011;  Sussex Community Foundation 2006-2010; a trustee of Sussex Heritage Trust 1978-2001; Rural Housing Advisory Committee of SRCC 1993-2006; Wiley Europe Limited 1993-98; Rugby Council of Social Service 1961-68; Association of International Dressage Event Organisers 1987-94; Boxgrove Priory Trust 1994-2008; Boxgrove Almshouses 1955-2000; Chichester Cathedral Development Trust 1985-1991; Planning for Economic Prosperity in Chichester and Arun 1989-2010 and West Sussex Coastal Strip Enterprise Hub 2000-2006.

He was a president of Sussex Rural Community Council (now Action in Rural Sussex) 1973-2006; South of England Agricultural Society 1981-82; Chichester Festivities 1975-2012; Planning for Economic Prosperity in Chichester and Arun 1989-2010; South East England Tourist Board 1990-2003; Vice-President 1974-90; British Horse Society 1995-1997; Sussex County Cricket Club 1991-2001 and African Medical Research Foundation (UK) from 1995 until his death.

He was vice-president of Amberley Working Museum (Chairman Industrial Fundraising Group) and Weald & Downland Open Air Museum, Singleton.

He was Deputy Lieutenant: West Sussex 1975-1990; Lord Lieutenant: West Sussex 1990-1994; Companion Institute of Management (CIM) from 1982 until his death; Hon LLD Sussex University 1986; Medal of Honour, British Equestrian Federation 1983; winner of the FT Arts & Business Award for Individuals 2000; Freeman, City of Chichester 2008 and a president and patron of many charities

He was also patron of Boxgrove, Lavant and Tangmere Churches.