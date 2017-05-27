COUNTY NEWS: Injuries after yacht hits wreck

Two people were injured after their yacht ran aground on a wreck this morning.

The yacht had just set off for France when it sustained ‘extensive damage’ in collision with a shipwreck, according to the RNLI.

THe RNLI was called to Sovereign Harbour where the incident happened.

The damaged boat was able to make its own way back to shore, where members of the RNLI assessed and treated them while they waited for an ambulance.

One person received a head injury, while another sustained injuries to her arm, leg and hip. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The yacht received ‘extensive damage’ to its rudder an keel, an RNLI spokesman said.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said their helicopter at Lydd was asked to fly out but was later stood down.